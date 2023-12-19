Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrisonburg Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Harrisonburg, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Harrisonburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockbridge County High School at Harrisonburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Harrisonburg, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
