Tuesday's game features the James Madison Dukes (10-0) and the Coppin State Eagles (1-11) facing off at Atlantic Union Bank Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-59 victory for heavily favored James Madison according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

James Madison vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

James Madison vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 87, Coppin State 59

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-28.4)

James Madison (-28.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

James Madison has a 6-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Coppin State, who is 6-6-0 ATS. The Dukes have hit the over in six games, while Eagles games have gone over four times.

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes outscore opponents by 18.7 points per game (scoring 93.5 points per game to rank first in college basketball while allowing 74.8 per outing to rank 275th in college basketball) and have a +187 scoring differential overall.

James Madison is 37th in the nation at 41.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 35.3 its opponents average.

James Madison connects on 10.0 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball) while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc (23rd in college basketball). It is making 3.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 31.4%.

The Dukes score 106.1 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball), while giving up 84.9 points per 100 possessions (67th in college basketball).

James Madison has won the turnover battle by 4.0 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (148th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.4 (28th in college basketball).

