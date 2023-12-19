The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (10-0) are heavily favored (-28.5) to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the Coppin State Eagles (1-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

James Madison vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -28.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison's eight games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points.

The average point total in James Madison's outings this year is 168.3, 23.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Dukes' ATS record is 6-2-0 this season.

James Madison has had more success against the spread than Coppin State this year, tallying an ATS record of 6-2-0, compared to the 6-6-0 record of Coppin State.

James Madison vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 8 100% 93.5 148.5 74.8 146.8 153.9 Coppin State 2 16.7% 55.0 148.5 72.0 146.8 137.6

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

The Dukes record 21.5 more points per game (93.5) than the Eagles allow (72.0).

James Madison has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 10-0 record overall when putting up more than 72.0 points.

James Madison vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 6-2-0 0-0 6-2-0 Coppin State 6-6-0 0-1 4-8-0

James Madison vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Coppin State 11-3 Home Record 4-6 8-6 Away Record 5-16 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

