Tuesday's game between the Florida Gators (7-3) and the Michigan Wolverines (6-5) at Spectrum Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-78, with Florida taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Michigan vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Michigan vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-0.4)

Florida (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Michigan has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida is 3-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wolverines are 8-2-0 and the Gators are 7-3-0.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball and are giving up 75.9 per outing to rank 294th in college basketball.

Michigan is 145th in the nation at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.0 more than the 32.5 its opponents average.

Michigan hits 9.2 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make at a 36.2% rate.

The Wolverines rank 52nd in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 275th in college basketball, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

Michigan has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (234th in college basketball play), 1.4 more than the 11.1 it forces on average (263rd in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) and give up 72.8 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Florida prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 11.4 boards. It pulls down 44.5 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.1.

Florida connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Florida has lost the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 13.4 (299th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (234th in college basketball).

