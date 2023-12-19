Brandon Ingram is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) at Smoothie King Center.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Pelicans' Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Pelicans defeated the Spurs 146-110. With 29 points, CJ McCollum was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 29 2 2 1 0 6 Brandon Ingram 26 3 4 1 1 5 Jose Alvarado 16 3 4 1 0 3

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Grizzlies fell to the Thunder 116-97. With 19 points, Ziaire Williams was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ziaire Williams 19 7 5 0 0 2 Desmond Bane 17 1 5 0 1 4 Jacob Gilyard 12 1 7 1 0 4

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas averages 14.8 points, 10 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Ingram averages 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zion Williamson averages 22.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.

Herbert Jones' numbers for the season are 11.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 3.1 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane gives the Grizzlies 24.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. chips in with 21.4 points per game, plus 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 12.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2.1 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Grizzlies receive 8.4 points per game from David Roddy, plus 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists.

Bismack Biyombo gives the Grizzlies 6.3 points, 7.2 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM 24.2 4.8 1.6 1.1 2.3 1.9 Jonas Valančiūnas NO 17.3 11.4 2.3 0.6 1.2 0.7 Desmond Bane MEM 22.5 4.1 4.8 1.0 0.7 3.2 Brandon Ingram NO 21.0 4.1 5.6 0.7 0.3 1.3 Santi Aldama MEM 9.8 6.3 2.1 0.8 0.8 1.3 Zion Williamson NO 19.3 5.3 4.1 1.1 0.3 0.1

