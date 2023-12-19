Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Roanoke, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bassett High School at William Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Vinton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pulaski County High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cave Spring High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
