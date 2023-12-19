Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell Today - December 19
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Russell, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Russell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union High School at Honaker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Council High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
