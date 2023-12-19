Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Scott, Virginia today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Springs High School at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 18
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.