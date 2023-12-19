Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Shenandoah, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke County High School at Central High School - Woodstock
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Woodstock, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rappahannock County High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Quicksburg, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luray High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.