Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Shenandoah, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clarke County High School at Central High School - Woodstock

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Woodstock, VA

Woodstock, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rappahannock County High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Quicksburg, VA

Quicksburg, VA Conference: Bull Run

Bull Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Luray High School at Strasburg High School