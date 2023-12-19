The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Tazewell, Virginia today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pikeview High School at Graham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Bluefield, VA

Bluefield, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Richlands High School at Holston High School