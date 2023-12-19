Tuesday's contest between the Memphis Tigers (8-2) and No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (9-1) matching up at FedExForum has a projected final score of 70-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Virginia vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 70, Virginia 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-2.2)

Memphis (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

Memphis is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Virginia's 6-4-0 ATS record. The Tigers are 6-2-0 and the Cavaliers are 3-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +135 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.8 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 53.3 per contest (second in college basketball).

Virginia ranks 321st in the country at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 35.5 its opponents average.

Virginia knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents.

Virginia has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 6.2 per game, committing 7.6 (first in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (75th in college basketball).

