Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Fairfax, Virginia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Langley High School at Yorktown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at Centreville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Clifton, VA

Clifton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria City High School at W. T. Woodson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lakes High School at Patriot High School