The Charlotte Hornets (7-18) have seven players on the injury report, including Gordon Hayward, in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (13-12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets' last contest was a 114-99 loss to the Raptors on Monday. Terry Rozier scored 22 points in the Hornets' loss, leading the team.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2 Cody Martin SF Out Knee Nathan Mensah C Questionable Personal 2.0 7.5 0.5 Miles Bridges SF Questionable Personal 19.6 7.2 2.4 Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 Gordon Hayward SF Questionable Illness 15.2 4.9 4.7

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel), Andrew Nembhard: Out (Knee), Myles Turner: Questionable (Hamstring)

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

