Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Pacers on December 20, 2023
Gordon Hayward and Tyrese Haliburton are among the players with prop bets available when the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|16.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -149)
- Hayward is averaging 15.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 4.9 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).
- Hayward averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|7.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- The 23.5-point total set for Terry Rozier on Wednesday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has grabbed 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Rozier has averaged 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).
- Rozier has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -125)
|3.5 (Over: -154)
|12.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -172)
- The 24.5 points prop bet set for Haliburton on Wednesday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average (24.8).
- He has pulled down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 11.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (12.5).
- Haliburton's 3.6 made three-pointers per game is 1.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|7.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- The 16.5-point prop total set for Myles Turner on Wednesday matches his season scoring average.
- He grabs 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.
