The Maryland Terrapins (6-3) will play the James Madison Dukes (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

JMU vs. Maryland Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other JMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU Players to Watch

Shyanne Sellers: 18.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Brinae Alexander: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jakia Brown-Turner: 10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bri McDaniel: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Allie Kubek: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland Players to Watch

Sellers: 18.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexander: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Brown-Turner: 10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK McDaniel: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Kubek: 8.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.