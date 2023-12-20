The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-5) will look to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Liberty Flames (9-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UCCU Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Utah Valley matchup.

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-5.5) 130.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-4.5) 130.5 -260 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Liberty vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

Liberty has compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Flames games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Utah Valley has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.

So far this year, three out of the Wolverines' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

