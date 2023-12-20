The Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

  • The Antelopes average 7.8 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (72.2).
  • Grand Canyon has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.2 points.
  • Liberty has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.4 points.
  • The Flames put up 7.4 more points per game (62.3) than the Antelopes allow (54.9).
  • When Liberty puts up more than 54.9 points, it is 3-6.
  • Grand Canyon is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 62.3 points.
  • The Flames shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Antelopes concede defensively.
  • The Antelopes shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Flames allow.

Liberty Leaders

  • Bella Smuda: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.8 BLK, 51.4 FG%
  • Emma Hess: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71)
  • Asia Boone: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
  • Jordan Hodges: 6.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

Liberty Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ NC State L 80-67 Reynolds Coliseum
12/13/2023 Radford L 57-45 Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 @ Richmond L 99-73 Robins Center
12/20/2023 Grand Canyon - Liberty Arena
12/29/2023 Randolph - Liberty Arena
12/31/2023 Tennessee - Liberty Arena

