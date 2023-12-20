Wednesday's game between the Longwood Lancers (12-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Longwood coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 72, North Carolina Central 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-5.2)

Longwood (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

North Carolina Central is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Longwood's 7-3-0 ATS record. The Eagles have gone over the point total in five games, while Lancers games have gone over six times. Over the past 10 contests, North Carolina Central is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall while Longwood has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers outscore opponents by 19.6 points per game (posting 79.8 points per game, 80th in college basketball, and conceding 60.2 per contest, eighth in college basketball) and have a +255 scoring differential.

Longwood grabs 42.2 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while conceding 28.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.6 boards per game.

Longwood makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (298th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 33.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.1%.

Longwood wins the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 12.4 (225th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

