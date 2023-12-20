The Longwood Lancers (12-1) will attempt to build on a 12-game winning stretch when visiting the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

In games Longwood shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lancers sit at 21st.

The Lancers score 10.9 more points per game (79.8) than the Eagles give up (68.9).

When Longwood scores more than 68.9 points, it is 10-1.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Longwood has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 82.4 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game in away games.

In 2023-24, the Lancers are ceding 58.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 63.2.

Longwood is making 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 2.1 more threes and 0.4% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

