How to Watch Longwood vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (12-1) will attempt to build on a 12-game winning stretch when visiting the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- In games Longwood shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lancers sit at 21st.
- The Lancers score 10.9 more points per game (79.8) than the Eagles give up (68.9).
- When Longwood scores more than 68.9 points, it is 10-1.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Longwood has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 82.4 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game in away games.
- In 2023-24, the Lancers are ceding 58.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 63.2.
- Longwood is making 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 2.1 more threes and 0.4% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Gallaudet
|W 92-61
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 80-67
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|W 68-49
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
