The Longwood Lancers (12-1) will attempt to build on a 12-game winning stretch when visiting the North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • In games Longwood shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lancers sit at 21st.
  • The Lancers score 10.9 more points per game (79.8) than the Eagles give up (68.9).
  • When Longwood scores more than 68.9 points, it is 10-1.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Longwood has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 82.4 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game in away games.
  • In 2023-24, the Lancers are ceding 58.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 63.2.
  • Longwood is making 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 2.1 more threes and 0.4% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Gallaudet W 92-61 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/13/2023 @ Milwaukee W 80-67 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/17/2023 VMI W 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/20/2023 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/30/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum

