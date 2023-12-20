There are two games featuring a MEAC team on Wednesday in college basketball action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at VCU Rams 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) LSU Tigers at Coppin State Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MEAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!