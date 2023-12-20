The UTEP Miners (6-5) take the court against the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 on YouTube.

Norfolk State vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Miners have averaged.

This season, Norfolk State has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the 237th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Miners sit at 82nd.

The Spartans score an average of 75.9 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.2 the Miners give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

Norfolk State scores 94.2 points per game at home, and 66.0 away.

At home the Spartans are giving up 58.6 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than they are on the road (71.2).

At home, Norfolk State knocks down 9.8 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more than it averages away (5.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.1%) than on the road (30.7%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule