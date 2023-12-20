The Old Dominion Monarchs (7-0) will play the NC State Wolfpack (9-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Old Dominion vs. NC State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Old Dominion Players to Watch

En'Dya Buford: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaye Clark: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0 BLK Simone Cunningham: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK Jordan McLaughlin: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brenda Fontana: 4.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

