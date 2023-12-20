How to Watch the Old Dominion vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (11-0) will try to extend an 11-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Chartway Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack average 30.9 more points per game (79) than the Monarchs give up (48.1).
- NC State has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 48.1 points.
- Old Dominion is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 79 points.
- The Monarchs score only 3.2 more points per game (59.7) than the Wolfpack give up (56.5).
- Old Dominion is 6-0 when scoring more than 56.5 points.
- NC State has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.
- The Monarchs are making 35% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (33%).
- The Wolfpack shoot 45.7% from the field, 12.9% higher than the Monarchs allow.
Old Dominion Leaders
- En'Dya Buford: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Kaye Clark: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)
- Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Simone Cunningham: 5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.9 FG%
- Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
Old Dominion Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 55-42
|Chartway Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Delaware
|W 57-53
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/17/2023
|@ VCU
|L 64-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/20/2023
|NC State
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/4/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|Chartway Arena
