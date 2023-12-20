The Charlotte Hornets (7-18) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Pacers have lost four games in a row.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Hornets vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 127 - Hornets 116

Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 9.5)

Pacers (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-11.2)

Pacers (-11.2) Pick OU: Under (248.5)



Under (248.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.6

The Pacers (13-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52% of the time, 12% more often than the Hornets (10-15-0) this year.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Charlotte is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 9.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Indiana does it better (80% of the time) than Charlotte (56%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 6-6, while the Hornets are 6-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are 24th in the NBA on offense (111.0 points scored per game) and 25th on defense (120.7 points allowed).

With 41.6 rebounds per game and 45.4 rebounds allowed, Charlotte is 25th and 25th in the NBA, respectively.

At 25.0 assists per game, the Hornets are 24th in the league.

In 2023-24, Charlotte is 17th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.3).

The Hornets are the fourth-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (11.2 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.8%).

