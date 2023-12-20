Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Powhatan Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Powhatan, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Powhatan, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Powhatan High School at Huguenot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Powhatan, VA
- Conference: Dominion
- How to Stream: Watch Here
