The Radford Highlanders (6-4) meet the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Radford vs. West Virginia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Radford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 16.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Quinn Slazinski: 17.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Ofri Naveh: 5.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Players to Watch

Edwards: 16.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Slazinski: 17.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Naveh: 5.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Harris: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 346th 64.0 Points Scored 75.4 160th 78th 66.5 Points Allowed 67.8 108th 136th 34.4 Rebounds 34.8 115th 137th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 210th 324th 5.5 3pt Made 8.0 133rd 303rd 11.3 Assists 11.9 273rd 115th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.