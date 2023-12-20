Wednesday's game between the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) and the Radford Highlanders (9-4) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored West Virginia squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Radford vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Radford vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 72, Radford 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-6.8)

West Virginia (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

West Virginia is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Radford's 8-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mountaineers are 2-6-0 and the Highlanders are 8-3-0.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders are outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game, with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and allow 67.0 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Radford comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It grabs 37.5 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.2.

Radford hits 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.2 (123rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5.

Radford has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.5 per game (157th in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (320th in college basketball).

