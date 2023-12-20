Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Tazewell, Virginia today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tazewell, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Tazewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Tazewell, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Tazewell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Tazewell, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grayson County High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.