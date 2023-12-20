Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Washington, Virginia today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Abingdon High School at Cloudland High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20

6:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Roan Mountain, TN

Roan Mountain, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion Senior High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring