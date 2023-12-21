Can we expect Andrei Svechnikov scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

  • Svechnikov has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Svechnikov has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • Svechnikov's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:58 Home W 6-3
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:54 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 3-1

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

