The Carolina Hurricanes, Brady Skjei included, will play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Skjei's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brady Skjei vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Skjei has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 21:04 on the ice per game.

Skjei has a goal in six of 32 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Skjei has a point in 15 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Skjei has an assist in 12 of 32 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Skjei has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skjei has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skjei Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 5 20 Points 3 6 Goals 2 14 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.