Thursday's contest between the Hampton Pirates (0-9) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-7) squaring off at Hampton Convocation Center has a projected final score of 61-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hampton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Pirates suffered a 74-48 loss to Georgia Southern.

Hampton vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Hampton 61, Saint Peter's 55

Other CAA Predictions

Hampton Schedule Analysis

The Pirates haven't defeated a single Division 1 opponent this season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Hampton is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

The Pirates have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Aisha Dabo: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Cheyenne Talbot: 8.8 PTS, 32.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 32.4 FG% Ariana Wilkes: 2.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%

2.2 PTS, 33.3 FG% Amyah Reaves: 4.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 27.3 FG%

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates are being outscored by 19.6 points per game with a -177 scoring differential overall. They put up 46.8 points per game (360th in college basketball) and give up 66.4 per outing (226th in college basketball).

