How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins (each coming off a victory in its last game) will clash on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
You can see the Hurricanes attempt to beat the Penguins on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Penguins
|4-2 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
- The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (105 total, 3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|29
|12
|18
|30
|18
|13
|54%
|Seth Jarvis
|32
|11
|12
|23
|9
|19
|44.2%
|Martin Necas
|32
|9
|14
|23
|12
|12
|37.2%
|Michael Bunting
|31
|7
|15
|22
|17
|12
|38.5%
|Brady Skjei
|32
|6
|14
|20
|11
|16
|-
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 83 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is ninth in the league.
- The Penguins have 86 goals this season (2.9 per game), 27th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 23 goals during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|30
|14
|20
|34
|16
|12
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|30
|18
|15
|33
|26
|28
|60.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|30
|11
|15
|26
|34
|28
|49.4%
|Erik Karlsson
|30
|6
|16
|22
|24
|21
|-
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
