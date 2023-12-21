On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jesper Fast going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

  • Fast has scored in two of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • Fast has zero points on the power play.
  • Fast averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Fast recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:26 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:46 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:08 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:59 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:43 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:44 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

