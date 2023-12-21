On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jesperi Kotkaniemi going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

  • In nine of 32 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Kotkaniemi has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:54 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:18 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:09 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:34 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.