How to Watch Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) will look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 44.7% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 40% the Jackrabbits' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Norfolk State has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 109th.
- The Spartans put up an average of 75.1 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 70.5 the Jackrabbits allow.
- When it scores more than 70.5 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- Norfolk State is putting up more points at home (94.2 per game) than away (65.8).
- In 2023-24 the Spartans are giving up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (58.6) than away (70.5).
- Beyond the arc, Norfolk State makes fewer triples away (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and makes a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Hofstra
|L 74-58
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Virginia
|W 108-52
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ UTEP
|L 67-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.