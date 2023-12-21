The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) will look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Don Haskins Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 44.7% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 40% the Jackrabbits' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Norfolk State has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 109th.

The Spartans put up an average of 75.1 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 70.5 the Jackrabbits allow.

When it scores more than 70.5 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

Norfolk State is putting up more points at home (94.2 per game) than away (65.8).

In 2023-24 the Spartans are giving up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (58.6) than away (70.5).

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State makes fewer triples away (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and makes a lower percentage away (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) too.

