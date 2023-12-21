The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) will face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via YouTube.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Game Information

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • Jamarii Thomas: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaylani Darden: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allen Betrand: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kuluel Mading: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Christian Ings: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

South Dakota State Players to Watch

  • Zeke Mayo: 17.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Charlie Easley: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • William Kyle III: 11.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kalen Garry: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke Appel: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison

Norfolk State Rank Norfolk State AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank
185th 75.1 Points Scored 75.5 179th
83rd 66.9 Points Allowed 70.5 170th
262nd 34.6 Rebounds 37.9 131st
109th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 222nd
258th 6.7 3pt Made 9.2 53rd
294th 11.8 Assists 12.7 235th
69th 10.4 Turnovers 11.3 134th

