The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -4.5 141.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 141.5 points.

The average over/under for Norfolk State's outings this season is 142, 0.5 more points than this game's total.

Norfolk State is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Norfolk State has come away with three wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Spartans have a record of 3-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Norfolk State has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 6 75% 75.5 150.6 70.5 137.4 144 Norfolk State 4 40% 75.1 150.6 66.9 137.4 139.3

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans' 75.1 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 70.5 the Jackrabbits allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.5 points, Norfolk State is 1-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 4-4-0 1-1 4-4-0 Norfolk State 6-4-0 5-2 4-6-0

Norfolk State vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State Norfolk State 10-2 Home Record 10-2 6-9 Away Record 6-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

