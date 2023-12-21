How to Watch Old Dominion vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - December 21
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will look to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This matchup is at 5:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Old Dominion vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPNU
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- This season, Old Dominion has a 1-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.
- The Monarchs are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 60th.
- The Monarchs' 69.4 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 66.2 the Horned Frogs allow.
- Old Dominion is 3-5 when it scores more than 66.2 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Old Dominion averages 66.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 73.0.
- The Monarchs allow 69.2 points per game at home, and 81.0 away.
- At home, Old Dominion sinks 5.2 trifectas per game, 2.8 fewer than it averages on the road (8.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.9%) than away (37.2%) as well.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 81-68
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 84-79
|Kaplan Arena
|12/9/2023
|James Madison
|L 84-69
|Chartway Arena
|12/21/2023
|TCU
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
