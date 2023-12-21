Old Dominion vs. TCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The contest airs on ESPNU.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Old Dominion matchup.
Old Dominion vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Old Dominion vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-15.5)
|147.5
|-2000
|+950
|FanDuel
|TCU (-15.5)
|147.5
|-1800
|+920
Old Dominion vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Old Dominion has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Monarchs have won their only game this season when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.
- TCU has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- In the Horned Frogs' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
