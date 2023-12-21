Thursday's game at TD Arena has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-3) taking on the Radford Highlanders (4-8) at 12:00 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 70-61 victory for Charleston (SC), who are favored by our model.

The Highlanders are coming off of a 62-46 win over Queens (NC) in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Radford vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Radford vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 70, Radford 61

Radford Schedule Analysis

When the Highlanders beat the Liberty Lady Flames, who are ranked No. 148 in our computer rankings, on December 13 by a score of 57-45, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Radford has four losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Radford 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Liberty (No. 148) on December 13

62-46 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 349) on December 17

67-49 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 352) on November 9

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (7-for-49)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (7-for-49) Taniya Hanner: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.5 PTS, 40 FG%

4.5 PTS, 40 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

5.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Maci Rhoades: 5.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders have been outscored by eight points per game (posting 55.1 points per game, 326th in college basketball, while giving up 63.1 per contest, 159th in college basketball) and have a -96 scoring differential.

At home, the Highlanders average 58 points per game. Away, they score 52.8.

At home Radford is giving up 56.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than it is away (68).

