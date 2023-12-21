Thursday's game features the Richmond Spiders (6-5) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-9) squaring off at Robins Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-63 win for heavily favored Richmond according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Richmond vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 83, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-19.3)

Richmond (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Richmond is 7-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Buffalo's 3-5-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Spiders are 7-4-0 and the Bulls are 3-5-0.

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.7 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Richmond ranks 314th in the nation at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 fewer than the 38.1 its opponents average.

Richmond connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (130th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (68th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

The Spiders rank 65th in college basketball by averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 192nd in college basketball, allowing 89.9 points per 100 possessions.

Richmond has committed four fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 7.6 (first in college basketball action) while forcing 11.6 (223rd in college basketball).

