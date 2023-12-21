How to Watch Richmond vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) will look to halt a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Richmond Spiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robins Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- Richmond has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spiders sit at 315th.
- The Spiders score 5.2 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Bulls allow (81.9).
- When Richmond totals more than 81.9 points, it is 5-0.
- When Richmond totals more than 81.9 points, it is 5-0.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Richmond posted 70.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Spiders surrendered 62.3 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 77.7.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Richmond fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.1 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in road games.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 78-73
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida
|L 87-76
|FLA Live Arena
|12/16/2023
|Charlotte
|W 64-56
|Robins Center
|12/21/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Robins Center
|12/30/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Robins Center
|1/6/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Robins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.