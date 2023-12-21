The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) will look to halt a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Richmond Spiders (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Robins Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Richmond has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spiders sit at 315th.

The Spiders score 5.2 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Bulls allow (81.9).

When Richmond totals more than 81.9 points, it is 5-0.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond posted 70.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Spiders surrendered 62.3 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 77.7.

When it comes to three-pointers, Richmond fared better when playing at home last season, making 8.1 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in road games.

