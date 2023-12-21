Thursday's game between the Richmond Spiders (9-3) and the Chattanooga Mocs (11-2) at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Richmond squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Spiders suffered an 83-76 loss to Michigan State.

Richmond vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina

Richmond vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 67, Chattanooga 60

Other A-10 Predictions

Richmond Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 25, the Spiders beat the Drake Bulldogs (No. 72 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-66.

The Spiders have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

The Spiders have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Richmond has five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 72) on November 25

77-43 over Maine (No. 127) on November 24

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 144) on December 16

83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on November 26

80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 192) on December 10

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 17.6 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (25-for-55)

17.6 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (25-for-55) Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.8 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Addie Budnik: 11.6 PTS, 2 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (24-for-63)

11.6 PTS, 2 BLK, 42.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (24-for-63) Rachel Ullstrom: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Katie Hill: 5.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game (scoring 77.4 points per game to rank 57th in college basketball while allowing 60.8 per contest to rank 113th in college basketball) and have a +200 scoring differential overall.

The Spiders are scoring 85.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 66 points per contest.

Defensively, Richmond has played better at home this season, allowing 55.6 points per game, compared to 67.3 on the road.

