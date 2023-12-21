Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Richmond, Virginia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richmond, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Jefferson High School at Hopewell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hopewell, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Anne's Belfield School at John Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.