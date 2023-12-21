Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 21?
Should you wager on Seth Jarvis to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarvis stats and insights
- Jarvis has scored in eight of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken three shots and scored two goals.
- Jarvis has picked up six goals and one assist on the power play.
- Jarvis' shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:16
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 6-2
Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
