In the upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Teuvo Teravainen to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

Teravainen has scored in eight of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Teravainen averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.9%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:09 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:20 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:37 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:55 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.