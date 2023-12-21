Virginia vs. Fordham Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (7-3) against the Fordham Rams (5-6) at John Paul Jones Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-59 in favor of Virginia, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Cavaliers lost their most recent matchup 71-70 against Wofford on Saturday.
Virginia vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Virginia vs. Fordham Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia 76, Fordham 59
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- On November 30, the Cavaliers captured their signature win of the season, an 87-81 victory over the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 91), according to our computer rankings.
- Virginia has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).
Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 91) on November 30
- 81-59 over Tulane (No. 158) on November 24
- 74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 184) on November 12
- 80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 204) on November 15
- 76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 214) on November 8
Virginia Leaders
- Camryn Taylor: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG%
- Kymora Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (10-for-52)
- Jillian Brown: 8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
- Alexia Smith: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.2 FG%
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game with a +135 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allow 64.5 per contest (196th in college basketball).
