How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. American on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the American Eagles (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia Tech vs. American Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Presbyterian vs Wake Forest (3:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Niagara vs Syracuse (5:00 PM ET | December 21)
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Hokies have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 241st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 246th.
- The Hokies record just 0.2 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Eagles allow (74.2).
- When Virginia Tech scores more than 74.2 points, it is 4-1.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech scored 77.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.9 more points than it averaged away from home (71.3).
- At home, the Hokies ceded 9.6 fewer points per game (65.9) than when playing on the road (75.5).
- In home games, Virginia Tech averaged 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in away games (32.0%).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 71-50
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|W 73-51
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|American
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
