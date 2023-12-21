The American Eagles (4-6) will play the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech vs. American Game Information

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Lynn Kidd: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 14.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Long: 4.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Michael Collins Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

American Players to Watch

Virginia Tech vs. American Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG American AVG American Rank
183rd 74.4 Points Scored 73.9 201st
122nd 68.6 Points Allowed 74.7 262nd
296th 30.4 Rebounds 31.8 242nd
311th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st
202nd 7.2 3pt Made 9.8 24th
84th 15.2 Assists 15.6 64th
115th 11.0 Turnovers 10.1 58th

